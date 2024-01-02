SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Result Declared; Check ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the result for the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 recently. In the result, the commission has shortlisted a total of 86,049 candidates for the next process of the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023. One should note that in the next round of recruitment, shortlisted candidates have to appear for the PST (Physical Standards Test), PET (Physical Efficiency Test), and Document Verification rounds. Candidates must stay alert.

The SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 result is declared on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) – ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the written exam were patiently waiting for the results to be released so they could check their scores. One must go through the details mentioned in the result carefully and contact the commission for more updates.