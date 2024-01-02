SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Result Declared; Check ssc.nic.in

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Result is declared on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the result for the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 recently. In the result, the commission has shortlisted a total of 86,049 candidates for the next process of the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023. One should note that in the next round of recruitment, shortlisted candidates have to appear for the PST (Physical Standards Test), PET (Physical Efficiency Test), and Document Verification rounds. Candidates must stay alert.
The SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 result is declared on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) – ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the written exam were patiently waiting for the results to be released so they could check their scores. One must go through the details mentioned in the result carefully and contact the commission for more updates.
To know all the latest updates from the Staff Selection Commission regarding the recruitment process, you must go through the details online. Concerned candidates should stay updated with the important exam dates.
According to the official details mentioned on the notice, around 53,039 male candidates and 29,892 female candidates qualified for the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023.
Candidates must appear for the document verification process on the scheduled dates if they want to get selected for the SSC Delhi Police Constable posts. The important dates are mentioned in the notification for interested candidates who want to sit for the process.
Here are the steps you should follow to download the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2023 result online:
Go to the official website of the SSC – ssc.nic.in.
On the homepage, find the results tab and click on the link "SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Result 2023".
Find your result by looking for your name and roll number.
Download the result and save a soft copy for your use.
