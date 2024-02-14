UPSC CSE 2024 Notification Releasing Today on upsc.gov.in; Check Latest Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is gearing up to release the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE 2024) detailed notification today, Wednesday, 14 February. Interested candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website to know the UPSC CSE 2024 application dates, exam dates, and other important details. One should note that the notification will be declared on the website, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in for candidates. You must go through the details on the notification properly.

Once released, candidates should download the UPSC CSE 2024 notification and prepare accordingly. The notification will mention all the important dates related to the Civil Services Preliminary Examination. Candidates applying for the exam should keep checking the website - upsc.gov.in for all the latest updates. It is important to know the dates and announcements by the officials.