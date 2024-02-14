UPSC CSE 2024 Notification Releasing Today on upsc.gov.in; Check Latest Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is gearing up to release the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE 2024) detailed notification today, Wednesday, 14 February. Interested candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website to know the UPSC CSE 2024 application dates, exam dates, and other important details. One should note that the notification will be declared on the website, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in for candidates. You must go through the details on the notification properly.
Once released, candidates should download the UPSC CSE 2024 notification and prepare accordingly. The notification will mention all the important dates related to the Civil Services Preliminary Examination. Candidates applying for the exam should keep checking the website - upsc.gov.in for all the latest updates. It is important to know the dates and announcements by the officials.
According to the details available online, the registration process for the CSE Prelims and the Indian Forest Services (IFS) Prelims through CSE is likely to start today, Wednesday.
UPSC CSE 2024 Prelims: Important Dates and Schedule
As per the dates mentioned on the exam calendar, the UPSC CSE 2024 Prelims registration last date is 5 March. Interested candidates should note that the application process is likely to start on 14 February.
The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 is expected to take place on 26 May. The exact exam dates and details will be mentioned on the UPSC CSE 2024 notification so download it on time.
Interested candidates should be citizens of India if they want to apply for the exam. One should go through the eligibility criteria, application fees, and other details before applying for the preliminary exam. All the information will be announced soon.
The minimum age limit to apply for the exam is 21 years and the maximum age is 32 years. There is relaxation in the upper age for reserved category candidates.
UPSC CSE 2024 Notification: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the UPSC CSE 2024 notification online:
Browse through the official websites of the commission - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
Find the link that states "UPSC CSE 2024 Notification" and click on it.
The PDF will open on your screen and you can check the exam details.
Click on the download option and save a copy of the notification for your reference.
