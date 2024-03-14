BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam on 16 March Postponed, Know 15 March Recruitment Exam Details

The Bihar Public Service Commission has officially postponed the BPSC TRE 3.0 exam which was scheduled to be conducted on 16 March 2024. One should note that the commission has announced a revised schedule for the School Teacher Written Competitive examination. Earlier, the BPSC TRE 3.0 exam was set to be held on 15 March and 16 March. The exam on 15 March, will be conducted as per the schedule. The revised schedule is available on the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the details mentioned on the official notice, the BPSC TRE 3.0 exam on 16 March, is formally postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Candidates preparing to appear for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 must take a look at the notice on the website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. One should note the exam dates and timings carefully to avoid confusion.