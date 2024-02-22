UPSSSC Junior Analyst Main Exam Notification Declared; Check Latest Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially declared the notification for the Junior Analyst (Food) Main Examination 2023 for interested candidates. One should note that the UPSSSC Junior Analyst main exam notification is released on the official website - upsssc.gov.in. As per the latest official details, the registration process for the exam will start on 15 April. Candidates must go through the important dates on the notification and apply for the exam on time.
You can download the UPSSSC Junior Analyst main exam 2023 notification from the site. The application form will be available from the scheduled date on upsssc.gov.in and you must fill it out by the deadline. Contact the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) officials in case of any queries. Make sure to note the latest announcements by the officials.
Candidates are requested to go through the important dates mentioned in the notification carefully. You have to complete the registration steps on time and sit for the exam on the scheduled date. Nobody will be allowed to appear for the selection exam without registering themself.
UPSSSC Junior Analyst Main Exam 2024 Notification: Important Dates
According to the dates mentioned on the UPSSSC Junior Analyst main exam notification, the application process is set to take place from 15 April to 15 May 2024. The registration form link will be deactivated after the deadline.
Candidates will be shortlisted for the Junior Analyst (Food) Main examination after considering their Preliminary Eligibility Test 2024 scores. You must appear for it on the scheduled date.
The ones who have scored zero or less/ negative marks in the PET 2024 examination will not be allowed to appear for the main exam.
The deadline to pay the fee and make changes to the registration form is 22 May 2024. Concerned candidates should pay a registration fee of Rs 25. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 417 vacancies.
Important details such as eligibility criteria, exam dates, etc, are mentioned on the UPSSSC Junior Analyst main exam 2024 notification.
You must apply for the selection process after going through all the details announced by the officials. Keep your documents ready while filling out the registration form.
UPSSSC Junior Analyst Main Exam 2024 Registration: Steps to Apply
Let's go through the step-by-step process to apply for the UPSSSC Junior Analyst main exam 2024 online:
Visit the official website for the application form - upsssc.gov.in.
Click on the link that states "Junior Analyst Application" on the homepage.
Register and go to the next page.
Fill out the registration form carefully and provide the required documents.
Pay the fee.
Download a copy of the form.
