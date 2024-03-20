TN MRB Recruitment 2024: Registration To Start On 24 April; Apply for 2553 Posts

The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has officially invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Assistant Surgeon (General) posts. One should note that the application process will start on 24 April. The TN MRB Recruitment 2024 registration last date is 15 May. Interested candidates are requested to take a look at the official notification on the website - mrb.tn.gov.in. One should know the eligibility criteria, vacancies, and other important details before applying for the Assistant Surgeon post.

You can download the TN MRB Recruitment 2024 notification from the official website. Candidates will be notified as soon as the TN MRB Recruitment registration link is activated on the website - mrb.tn.gov.in. You must fill out the form within the deadline if you want to appear for the selection process. Remember the important dates carefully.