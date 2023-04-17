OSSC Accountant Admit Card 2023 Declared: Download From ossc.gov.in; Dates Here

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has officially declared the admit cards for the prelim exam for the post of Accountant. Candidates preparing to appear for the exam are advised to download the OSSC Accountant admit card 2023 from the official website - ossc.gov.in. They must check and download their respective admit cards on time. It is important for the candidates to go through the details mentioned on the hall tickets carefully after downloading them from the above-mentioned website.

All candidates must save a hard copy of the OSSC Accountant admit card 2023 for the exam day. To know all the latest important dates and details about the exam, one must keep a close eye on the website - ossc.gov.in. The admit card link is also activated on the website so that it is easier for candidates to download it.