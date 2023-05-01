BPSC 68th Mains Admit Card 2023 Declared: Know How to Download; Check Exam Dates

The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC has formally released the admit card for the 68th mains exam 2023 for concerned candidates. It is important to note that candidates can download the BPSC 68th Mains admit card 2023 from the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates are advised to download the admit card from the site and carefully review the details mentioned on it. They must check if there are any printing mistakes on the BPSC 68th Mains admit card.

