UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023 for 322 Posts: Eligibility, Selection Process & More

UPSC CAPF 2023 Recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started application process for Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Examination 2023 on the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up almost 322 vacancies. However, the number of posts are not fixed and are liable to change.

The UPSC CAPF Exam 2023 will be conducted by the UPSC on 6 August 2023. Before filling the UPSC CAPF 2023 application form, the candidates must ensure that they are eligible for the examination in all respects.

Lets check out the UPSC CAPF eligibility, last date to apply, number of posts and more.