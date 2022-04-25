BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 to Release Today: Check the Official Website

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 will be available on the official website for download.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to formally release the BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 today, on Monday, 25 April 2022 on the official website.
Once the admit cards are released, candidates can download them from the official website by logging in to their accounts. Candidates who have registered for the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 can check and download the BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 from the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.
It becomes easier for the candidates to stay updated and look for any changes made by the Commission regarding the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published an official notification stating the BPSC combined competitive exam (CCE) 2022 date and time. Candidates appearing for the examination are requested to take a look.
The exam timings published by the Commission are from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The BPSC combined competitive exam (CCE) 2022 will be held at approximately 1,083 exam centres across 38 districts in the state.
As of now, the latest details suggest that the BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 will be released today, on Monday, 25 April 2022.
Here are the steps that the candidates have to follow to download their respective admit cards from the website:
Go to the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Click on the notification that states BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download link.
Login to your account by using your credentials such as registration, date of birth, captcha, and other details.
The BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card will display on your screen.
Download the admit card from the website.
Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.
Candidates are requested to keep an eye on the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. to know when the admit card will be out.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)