RPSC SI PET Result 2021 Declared on Website, Know How To Check

RPSC SI PET Result 2021 is released on the website.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has officially declared the RPSC Sub Inspector (SI) PET Result 2021 on the official website.
The ones who have cleared RPSC SI PET have to appear in the interview.
The official website also contains all the latest updates about the exam. Candidates are requested to take a look at it.
Candidates will also find information about the interview process on the official website so they should keep checking to know about the procedure.
The official website that the candidates should go to for all the important updates is rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates can also download the result from the official website and take a printout.
Now the candidates who had appeared for the examination can finally check their respective results on the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Here is a step-by-step process that the candidates must follow to check their RPSC SI PET Result 2021:
Step 1: Go to the official website of RPSC: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that states RPSC SI PET Result 2021 on the homepage.
Step 3: A new PDF will open on the screen of your device stating the roll numbers of the candidates.
Step 4: You can check your score by finding your roll number on the PDF.
Step 5: After finding your result and checking it, you can download the PDF from the official website.
Step 6: You can also take a printout of the result for future use.
It is to be noted that a total of 2939 candidates have provisionally qualified after this exam.
Candidates have to fill and submit the application form by 24 April 2022 through post or personally at the commissions' office.
