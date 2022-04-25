NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card To Be Out Soon: Check the Official Website, Exam Date
NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download from the official website natboard.edu.in.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has decided to officially release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery, or NEET MDS 2022 on Monday, 25 April 2022. Candidates should note that the NEET MDS 2022 admit card will be out on the official website soon today, on Monday, 25 April 2022. They can download the admit card from the website once it is formally published by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).
The website that the candidates should keep checking today, on Monday, 25 April 2022, to see if the admit cards are out is natboard.edu.in.
Candidates can also check the official website to see other updates about the NEET MDS 2022 such as the exam date and time. The website contains all the latest details for the candidates.
NEET MDS 2022: Exam Date and Other Important Details
Candidates appearing for the examination should note that the NEET MDS 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 2 May 2022, per the latest update by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).
The NEET MDS 2022 admit card is an important document so the candidates should download it as soon as it is out on the website natboard.edu.in. today, on 25 April 2022.
There are certain important details that candidates appearing for the examination should note.
The NEET MDS 2022 will comprise 240 Multiple Choices. The exam duration is 3 hrs.
Students should note that there shall be a negative marking of 25% for incorrect answers. However, there will be no deduction of marks for unattempted questions.
NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card: How to Download
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to download the NEET MDS 2022 admit card once it is out on the website today, on Monday, 25 April 2022:
Go to the official website of NBEMS: natboard.edu.in.
Click on the exams tab and go to NEET MDS on the homepage.
Click on the link that states NEET MDS.
Enter your credentials to log in to your account.
Once you log in, your NEET MDS Admit Card 2022 will display on your screen.
Download the admit card from the website and take a printout.
