BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 Rescheduled for 8 May

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has again rescheduled the 67th Combined Competitive Examination. The new date for the Combined Preliminary Competitive Exam 2022 is 8 May 2022.

The Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna rescheduled the exam due to difficulty in accommodation in the CBSE schools. Earlier the exam was to be conducted on 7 May 2022 but due to the internal CBSE exams, the exam is rescheduled for 8 May 2022.

Earlier, the exam was supposed to be held on 30 April 2022 but the dates were clashing with the Jawahar Navodaya exams and for this reason, the date had to be changed.

Around 6 lakh candidates will be appearing for the 67th Combined Competitive Examination 2022 of which 1.82 lakh candidates are females.