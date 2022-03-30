BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 Rescheduled for 8 May
Know the new date, exam pattern and available posts for BPSC 67th Prelims 2022
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has again rescheduled the 67th Combined Competitive Examination. The new date for the Combined Preliminary Competitive Exam 2022 is 8 May 2022.
The Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna rescheduled the exam due to difficulty in accommodation in the CBSE schools. Earlier the exam was to be conducted on 7 May 2022 but due to the internal CBSE exams, the exam is rescheduled for 8 May 2022.
Earlier, the exam was supposed to be held on 30 April 2022 but the dates were clashing with the Jawahar Navodaya exams and for this reason, the date had to be changed.
Around 6 lakh candidates will be appearing for the 67th Combined Competitive Examination 2022 of which 1.82 lakh candidates are females.
BPSC 67th Prelims 2022: Vacancy Details
|Post
|Male
|Female
|Total
|Bihar Administrative Service
|57
|31
|88
|State Tax Assistant Commissioner
|14
|7
|21
|Inferior Electoral Officer
|3
|1
|4
|Bihar Education Service
|9
|3
|12
|Planning Authority
|2
|0
|2
|Labor Superintendent
|2
|0
|2
|District Audit Authority Cooperation Commitees and Authority
|2
|3
|5
|Assistant Director Social Security
|8
|4
|12
|Assistant Director Child Protection Services
|4
|0
|4
|Assistant Planning Officer
|36
|16
|52
|Rural Development Authority
|90
|43
|133
|Municipal Executive Authority
|73
|37
|110
|Revenue Officer & Equivalent
|27
|9
|36
|Supply Inspector
|3
|1
|4
|Block Panchayat Raj Officer
|13
|5
|18
|Deputy Superintendent of Police Home Department
|14
|6
|20
|Assistant Registrar Cooperation Societies and Equivalents
|8
|1
|9
|Supdivision Backward and most Backward classes welfare Officer
|92
|47
|139
|Registrar
|3
|3
|Others
|38
|14
|52
|Total
|498
|228
|726
BPSC 67th Prelims 2022:Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Marks
|Duration
|General Studies
|150
|2
|General Hindi
|100
|3
|General Studies-I
|300
|3
|General Studies-II
|300
|3
|Optional Paper
|300
|3
BPSC 67th Prelims 2022: Other Details
All the questions in the Combined Preliminary Competitive Exams will be objective-type, multiple-choice questions. The questions will be asked from the General Studies subject.
The exam will be scheduled for 2 hours with 150 multiple-choice questions.
The 67th preliminary exam is a screening test that will help select candidates for the main exam.
The number of selected candidates after the Mains exams will be ten times more than the number of vacancies.
All the candidates who secure the category-wise cut-off marks will be selected for the Mains examination.
The subjects and topics included for the Preliminary exam include: general science, contemporary events of national and international importance, history of India, history of Bihar, major geography of Bihar, General geography, polity and economic system of India, National Movement of India, etc.
