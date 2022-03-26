SSC MTS, Constables GD 2021: Updated Eligibility and Cut-Off, Check the Website

SSC MTS, Constables GD 2021 latest notification.
(Photo: iStock)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has formally released revised eligibility criteria for SSC MTS, and Havaldar in CBN, 2021 recently.
Candidates can check out the latest updates by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the official website: ssc.nic.in.
The SSC has posted the updated notification on their site for the candidates to check.
Candidates should note that as per the latest notification by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the age limit for SSC MTS is 18 to 25 years.
It is to be noted by the candidates that according to the earlier notification by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the age limit for Havaldar in CBN was 18 to 25 years.
The cut-off marks have been revised after consulting with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the SSC stated.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has mentioned in the official notification for EWS and OBC candidates the cut-off percentage is 25%.
All these latest updates are stated by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on their official website.
Candidates who are interested to know about the revised eligibility and cut-off marks are requested to visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
The latest notification is available on the homepage of the official website. Candidates need to click on the notification link to read all the latest information.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)