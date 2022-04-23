WBJEE Admit Card 2022 Released on Official Website, Check How to Download
WBJEE Admit Card 2022: Download from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 admit cards have been officially released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB).
The WBJEE 2022 admit cards are available on the official website of the board - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who will appear for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 are requested to download the admit cards from the official website as they have already been released by the board. The official website also contains all the latest details about the WBJEE 2022.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has also shared a tentative schedule for the WBJEE 2022. The WBJEE 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 30 April 2022.
However, this is a tentative date so the candidates need to wait for the board to share the final WBJEE 2022 date.
All the latest details about the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 are available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in for the candidates to access.
WBJEE 2022: Exam Date and Important Details
The ones appearing for the examination should know that the WBJEE 2022 admit cards are already out on the official website and the tentative schedule is also released.
As per the tentative schedule, the exam will be held on 30 April 2022 but the date is subject to change. Candidates should keep checking the official website to see if the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) makes any changes to the exam date.
It is to be noted that the WBJEE 2022 will be held offline. The exam was earlier decided to be conducted on 23 April 2022 but later it got delayed to 30 April 2022.
WBJEE Admit Card 2022: How to Download
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to download the WBJEE 2022 admit cards from the website:
Go to the official website of WBJEEB: wbjeeb.nic.in.
Use your registered credentials to log in to your account such as WBJEE application number and date of birth.
Sign in to your account and click on the link that mentions the WBJEE 2022 admit card.
Your admit card will display on your screen.
Download the admit card from the website and take a printout.
It is important to note that the candidates should carry the hard copy of their admit cards to the examination centres.
