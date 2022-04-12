BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card 2022 to Release on 25 April, Check Details

BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download.
(Photo: iStock)
The Bihar Public Service Commission is set to formally release the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card on 25 April 2022.
The admit card for BPSC 67th Combined Prelims will be released on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
It is to be noted by the students that the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card will be out on 25 April 2022 so the candidates should keep a close look at the website on the mentioned date.
The official website that the candidates can use to find all the latest updates and information about the exam is bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Candidates are requested to constantly check the official site if they want to know about the exams or the release of the admit card.
The BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Examination is scheduled to take place on 8 May 2022. Candidates are requested to note that the exam timings are from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The total marks of the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Examination are 150 and the exam duration is 2 hours.
Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card from the website, once it is out on 25 April 2022:
Go to the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Click on the link that states BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card on the homepage.
Enter the required login details correctly.
Click on submit after verifying all the details.
Your admit card will be shown on the screen.
Check the details on the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card.
Download the admit card from the official website.
Take a printout of the admit card.
