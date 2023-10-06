BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023: Registration Date Here; Check bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) officially commenced the BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam 2023 registration process on Thursday, 5 October. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to finish the application process on time on the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. The ones who will register for the BPSC 32nd Judicial Main Exam by the deadline can sit for it on the scheduled date. One should note that the important dates and latest announcements are available on the official site.

