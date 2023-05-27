Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Mohammad Shami Leads, GT vs MI Match Details Here

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final match is scheduled to be played soon. The final match will be played on Sunday, 28 May and cricket fans will get to know who will win the title this year. The IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians took place today, Friday, 26 May. It is important to know the updated Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023 list after the match. We have the details for you.

The Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023 list top names change after every match. The player leading the list will win the award this season. Cricket fans following the Indian Premier League 2023 updates should know the top names in the Purple Cap list. One should stay updated with the latest details to know who will win the award.