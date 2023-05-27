Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Mohammad Shami Leads, GT vs MI Match Details Here

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023 list is updated here after the GT vs MI match on Friday.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final match is scheduled to be played soon. The final match will be played on Sunday, 28 May and cricket fans will get to know who will win the title this year. The IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians took place today, Friday, 26 May. It is important to know the updated Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023 list after the match. We have the details for you.
The Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023 list top names change after every match. The player leading the list will win the award this season. Cricket fans following the Indian Premier League 2023 updates should know the top names in the Purple Cap list. One should stay updated with the latest details to know who will win the award.
The IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder list is updated here after the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match on Friday, 26 May:
Mohammad Shami (GT) - 28 wickets
Rashid Khan (GT) - 26 wickets
Mohit Sharma (GT) - 24 wickets
Piyush Chawla (MI) - 22 wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 21 wickets
Gujarat Titans won by 62 runs against Mumbai Indians on Friday. Now, the final IPL 2023 match will be played between CSK vs GT on Sunday. Watch the last match to know the winner for this season.
