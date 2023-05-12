MI vs GT Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Telecast on Tv & Online

According to IPL 2023 Schedule, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns today in the 57 match of the IPL 2023. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Currently, MI are at the position 4 in the IPL 2023 Points Table with 12 points. They have 6 and lost 5 matches out of 11 so far in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.
On the other hand Gujarat Titans have been amazing so far in the tournament. They are leading the points table with 16 points after winning 8 and losing 3 matches out of 11.
Let us read about MI vs GT IPL 2023 live streaming, telecast, date, time, venue, and other details below.
When Is the MI vs GT IPL 2023 Match 57?
The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Match 57 will be played today on Friday, 12 May 2023.
Where Will Be the MI vs GT IPL 2023 Match Played?
The MI vs GT IPL match 57 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
At What Time Will Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL Match Start Today?
The MI vs GT IPL match 57 will start today at 7:30 pm IST.
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming IPL Match 57
The MI vs GT IPL 2023 match 57 will be live streamed at Jio Cinema app and website.
MI vs GT: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast of IPL 2023 Match 57?
The live telecast of today's match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)