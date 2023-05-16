Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Updated List After GT vs SRH Match 62

According to IPL 2023 schedule, match 62 was played today between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans won the match 62 by 34 runs and have qualified for the Play Offs. On the other hand, after losing today's match, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been knocked off from the Play Offs race.

After winning the match 62 against SRH, GT are now at position 1 in the IPL 2023 Points Table with 18 Points. They have won 9 and lost 4 out of 13 matches so far.