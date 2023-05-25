GT vs MI IPL 2023 Live: When, Where & How To Watch Third Playoff Live Streaming

GT vs MI IPL 2023 third playoff live streaming details are stated here for the readers.
(Photo: The Quint)
Gujarat Titans are gearing up to face Mumbai Indians in the third playoff match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per the official details mentioned on the schedule, the IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match is set to take place on Friday, 26 May. Cricket fans in India should take note of the live streaming details to watch the third playoff match from anywhere they want. They can also watch the teams play at the venue.
The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match will help to know which team will qualify for the finals on Sunday. The winning team will play against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match on Friday is extremely crucial for cricket fans in the country so it is important to take note of the latest official details available now.
When will GT vs MI IPL 2023 third playoff be played?
The GT vs MI IPL 2023 third playoff match is scheduled to be played on Friday, 26 May.
When will GT vs MI IPL's third playoff begin on Friday?
As per official details, the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 third playoff match is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST on Friday. Cricket fans should remember the match timing.
Where will GT vs MI IPL 2023 be played?
On Friday, 26 May, GT vs MI IPL 2023 third playoff will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Which TV channels will broadcast GT vs MI IPL 2023 playoff in India?
Viewers in India can watch Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL third playoff on the Star Sports network channels at 7:30 pm IST.
Where can you watch GT vs MI IPL 2023 third playoff live streaming on Friday?
Cricket fans in India can watch GT vs MI IPL 2023 third playoff live streaming on the JioCinema app and website, for free on Friday, at 7:30 pm.
