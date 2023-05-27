Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Holds First Position, GT vs MI Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is coming to an end and cricket fans in the country are excited to see which team wins the title this year. The IPL 2023 final is set to be played on Sunday, 28 May. Before the finals, the qualifier 2 match took place today, Friday, 26 May. Gujarat Titans played against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 match. One should take note of the updated Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023 list today.

The winning team in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match will go straight to the finals. It is important to note that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has already reached the finals after winning the playoff match against Gujarat Titans. The player leading the Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023 list will receive the award this IPL season.