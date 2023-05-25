IPL 2023: Twitter Reacts to Mumbai Indians' Emphatic Victory Against Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants bid adieu to their title hopes, as they suffered an 81-run defeat in the Eliminator of IPL 2023. Chasing target of 183 runs, Lucknow's batting order collapsed very quickly as they could only muster up 101.

Mumbai Indians put up a decent total of 182/8 on the board as a result of a collective performance from their batting unit. However, Lucknow's batters could not replicate the same. With this defeat, Lucknow are now officially out of the tournament, while Mumbai will now be facing Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, to determine the second finalist for IPL 2023.