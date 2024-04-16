Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: List of Players Updated After KKR vs RR

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top players after KKR vs RR match on Tuesday.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list in IPL 2024 is updated after every match based on the performance of all players. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set to end on 26 May. One should note that the KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match was held today, Tuesday, 16 April. Rajasthan Royals won against Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets in the match. Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Yuzvendra Chahal is holding the Purple Cap after the latest match. Make sure to go through the details.
The Orange Cap and Purple Cap awards are given to the best players of the season. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list in IPL 2024 keeps changing, so one should watch it closely. The KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match was very interesting. Both teams gave their best in the match.
The Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals match on Tuesday started at 7:30 pm IST. Now, the match is over and the final results are out for all cricket fans across India.
The Orange Cap award is presented to the player with the maximum runs in a single season. One should note the top players after every match.
Let's take a look at the updated Orange Cap holders list in IPL 2024 after the KKR vs RR match on Tuesday, 16 April:
Virat Kohli (RCB): 361 runs (7 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 318 runs (7 matches)
Sunil Narine (KKR): 276 runs (6 matches)
Sanju Samson (RR): 276 runs (7 matches)
Rohit Sharma (MI): 261 runs (6 matches)
The Purple Cap award is presented to the player with the most number of wickets in a single season. Cricket fans should note the players leading the list after the latest match.
Check the updated Purple Cap holders list in IPL 2024 after the KKR vs RR match on Tuesday:
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 12 wickets (7 matches)
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 10 wickets (6 matches)
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK): 10 wickets (5 matches)
Pat Cummins (SRH): 9 wickets (6 matches)
Kagiso Rabada (PBKS): 9 wickets (6 matches)
