IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Team Standings and Points After RCB vs SRH Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 officially began on 22 March and is scheduled to end on 29 May. Royal Challengers Bengaluru played against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the match today, Monday, 15 April. After the RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match on Monday, Sunrisers Hyderabad won against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. It is important to note that the IPL points table 2024 is updated after the latest match. You must take note of the latest details to know the leading teams.

According to the official details, Rajasthan Royals is leading the IPL points table 2024 followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Cricket fans are excited to know the updated points after the RCB vs SRH match on Monday. One should note that Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad match started at 7:30 pm IST. Now, it's time to know the top teams and their total points.