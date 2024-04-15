Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top List of Players after RCB vs SRH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is being conducted from 22 March to 29 May. Cricket fans across the country are following all the matches to know the top teams. They are also following it to know this season's Orange Cap holder and Purple Cap holder. After the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match today, Monday, 15 April, Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Yuzvendra Chahal is holding the Purple Cap.

One should note that the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list is updated after every match. As per the latest details, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat RCB by 25 runs. The match started at 7:30 pm IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. It is important to know the top cap holders to see which players win the awards.