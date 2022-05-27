12 Players Released by Previous Teams That Turned Match-Winners in IPL 2022

A look at some players who were released after the 2021 IPL season and have become match-winners this year.
(Photo: BCCI/The Quint)
"Someone else's trash is someone's treasure," said Matthew Hayden talking about Umesh Yadav's IPL 2022 season.
The political incorrectness of the statement aside, he wasn't far off the mark.
We have often seen in the IPL that a particular player isn't able to realise his potential with a franchise, but as soon as he switches teams, things suddenly begin to fall in place for him. Sometimes, it's the role in which a player is being used; at other times, it's how the team management handles an individual. At times, it is the form of a player at a given time; at other times, it is down to pure chance.
For instance, Gautam Gambhir wasn't the same player once he left Kolkata Knight Riders. More recently, Glenn Maxwell had never really dominated an IPL season, but his consistency went through the roof after joining Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Below, we look at 10 such players who excelled in IPL 2022 after being released by their previous franchise before the mega auction.
David Miller's 68 helped Gujarat beat Rajasthan and qualify for the final of IPL 2022.
David Miller remained with Punjab Kings from 2012 to 2019, but the runs had stopped flowing for him after 2015. In fact, he was able to cross the 200-mark only once between 2016 and 2021.
In his two years with the Rajasthan Royals, Miller got a total of 10 matches. The South African couldn't click at all and it looked like his IPL career was all but over.
This is when the Gujarat Titans management showed faith in Miller. A 10-team IPL also helped him get a consistent run. The finisher is back to his vintage best this year with 449 runs from 15 matches at an average of 64.14 and a strike rate of over 140.
Yuzvendra Chahal celebrating a wicket with teammates during IPL 2022.
It must have been a hard pill to swallow for Yuzvendra Chahal to first not get picked in the Indian squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup and then not be retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore, a franchise to which he gave his blood and sweat.
How many others can excel at that postage-sized Chinnaswamy Stadium? Chahal not only kept the batsmen quiet but picked up a lot of wickets at the venue as well. The experienced leg spinner moved on swiftly, carrying on his good work for Rajasthan Royals as he stands (lays down rather in his now-famous pose) with the Purple cap on.
26 wickets from 15 matches is no mean feat, but RCB can't be blamed either. They had their eyes set on another crafty spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, who has also done exceedingly well this season.
RCB's Dinesh Karthik celebrating a victory with fans at IPL 2022
Dinesh Karthik has hopped from one franchise to another through his illustrious IPL career. Although he played a couple of impressive knocks for Kolkata Knight Riders, he wasn't able to realise his full potential.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have used him in a very specific role as he comes out to bat with only a few balls remaining. Hence, his mindset is crystal clear and all he has to do is to try to bash every ball for a boundary.
The refreshing approach has brought DK brilliant returns with him having already clubbed 324 runs at a sensational strike rate of 187 this year.
Kuldeep Yadav was one of the star bowlers for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.
The career trajectory of Kuldeep Yadav had been on the way down ever since the England batters took him and Yuzvendra Chahal to the cleaners in the 2019 ODI World Cup. After having picked up 17 wickets at 24.58 in IPL 2018, Kuldeep managed just 5 wickets from 14 matches of IPL 2019 and 2020 combined and didn't get a single game for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021.
It needed a top coach and man manager like Ricky Ponting and the support of Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant to revive the career of Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm wrist spinner had shown signs of coming back to form in India Blues before IPL 2022 as well. All his efforts finally came to fruition this year as a confident Kuldeep rectified his pace and length to finish as the highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals with 21 wickets at an average of under 20.
Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans have qualified for the 2022 IPL final.
One can't really blame Mumbai Indians for not retaining Hardik Pandya as he not only failed to fire with the bat in 2020 and 2021, making 281 and 127 runs respectively, he did not bowl a single ball for these two seasons and the balance of MI went for a toss.
Once he was snaffled up by Gujarat Titans and made the captain, Pandya has not only been a hit with both bat and ball but has been exemplary in terms of his leadership. The confident all-rounder has scored 453 runs, striking at 132 from 14 matches, to go along with his five wickets at an economy rate of 7.74.
Gujarat Titans bowler Sai Kishore in action during the IPL 2022.
Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore was picked by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019 but wasn't able to get a game for a couple of years. Even Gujarat Titans, who bought him for Rs 3 crore, did not pick him straight away.
However, once the pitches began to turn drier this year and the left-arm orthodox spinner got a game, he proved his potential and showed that his performances for Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit and in the TNPL were not a fluke.
Wriddhiman Saha started his IP journey with Kolkata Knight Riders and then spent a few years with Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
He was not part of the Gujarat Titans starting XI but proved his worth once again when given an opportunity. Leaving all the controversies behind him, Saha has smashed 312 runs from 10 IPL matches this year and has played a big role in getting Gujarat off to quick starts.
Quinton de Kock celebrates after his century
Mumbai Indians put all their eggs in the Ishan Kishan basket, picking him for a whopping 15.25 crore, which made him the most expensive buy at the recent mega auction. Unfortunately for MI, Kishan failed to fire as Mumbai terribly missed the services of Quinton de Kock.
A brilliant wicketkeeper and a consistent opener, QDK crossed the 500-run mark in IPL 2022, including his best of 140 not out – the third-highest individual score in IPL history. The Protea formed a formidable opening pair with Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul.
Umesh Yadav bowled just 42 deliveries in IPL 2020 and wasn't given a chance in 2021. That, despite the tried and tested pacer having a brilliant season at Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018 when he claimed 20 wickets at 20.90.
After Delhi Capitals released him before the mega auction, Umesh went to Kolkata Knight Riders where he was used as an attacking option in the first six overs.
Umesh did an exceptional job and was among the most successful bowlers in the powerplay. He finished IPL 2022 with 16 scalps from 12 matches at an average of 21 and an economy rate of 7.06.
Gujarat Titans star spin bowler Rashid Khan.
You do not let Rashid Khan go AWOL, come what may. Sunrisers Hyderabad might be regretting their choice, but there is no going back now as Rashid Khan continues to impress in the IPL.
In fact, it was his spell which proved to be the difference between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 as the leg spinner gave away just 15 runs from his 4 overs in the high-scoring affair. It was ridiculous to see even big hitters like Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler defending Rashid with a dead bat, as if it was a Test match and they were playing for stumps.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, exited IPL 2022, placed 8th on the leaderboard.
David Warner moved to Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2022 IPL season,
Sunrise Hyderabad doubled up on their Rashid Khan error by dropping former captain David Warner, the most consistent batsman in the history of the IPL.
While Warner finished as the highest run-scorer for Delhi Capitals with 432 runs from 12 matches at a strike rate of over 150, his replacement Kane Williamson managed just 216 runs at 19.63. Alas! Only if Hyderabad could find a time machine.
It was a poor move by Chennai Super Kings to first not retain Josh Hazlewood and then not go after him with all their might at the mega auction. CSK desperately missed a quality overseas pace bowler among many other things and they had themselves to blame.
Letting a world-class bowler go, who is not only one of his kind in T20 cricket but also guided CSK to the IPL title in 2021, was a sin the team rightly paid for. Hazlewood provided his services to RCB this year, taking 18 wickets from 11 outings at 19.67.
