Pandya 2.0: How IPL 2022 Has Gifted us a Better Hardik

ODI World Cup 2019 Semi Final. India vs New Zealand. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya were set and looked in complete control of the situation.

Two rash shots later, the Indian team had to let go of its World Cup dreams. Even the brilliant efforts by MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja couldn’t pull India through.

This was not the first time Pandya had thrown away his wicket. Time and again, he has gotten himself set and has gone for the glory shot, losing golden chances of winning his team a match. Months later, T20 World Cup 2021 raised even more questions against Hardik and it seemed it was the end of the road for the man.