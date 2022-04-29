Is Rashid Khan Perfecting The 'Snake Shot' to be a Finisher Like MS Dhoni?

Rashid said that while his primary role will continue to remain that of a bowler, he has been upgrading his batting skill for the last 2-3 years, especially as a finisher much like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, to lend solidity to his franchise down the order.

"From the last two-three years I've been working on my batting. I have that self-belief that I should be there and finishing for the team," Rashid said after his blitz with the bat against SRH at the Wankhede on April 27, which Gujarat won by five wickets in a thriller.

"I have those skills and talent but it was just about the confidence in myself, that I could finish. The best thing is, I get more opportunity here in this team to bat."

Facing his former franchise, Rashid showed how devastating his batting could be, slamming an unbeaten 31 off just 11 balls as Gujarat completed an improbable chase of 195 to halt SRH's winning streak.