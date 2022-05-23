Dinesh Karthik Reacts After Being Selected in the Indian Squad After Three Years

"Look, I think a lot of credit must go to the selectors, Rohit (Sharma) and (Rahul) Dravid, because these days you have so many young boys putting up their hands for selection. To see the skillset that is there and to believe that this is the guy we need for the (Men's T20) World Cup, it is a very, very humbling feeling. I know the journey is still there to the World Cup but being a part of the scheme of things and giving an opportunity for me to showcase my skills, I am very proud of it."

Despite picking up the commentator's mic during India's Test tour of England and World Test Championship final, Karthik's self-belief and never giving up on making a comeback into the national fold resulted in dishing out consistent performances and eventually, he was rewarded with the call-up for T20Is against the Proteas on Sunday.

"I think I started believing for a long time now, I was always believing but people around me gave me the feel that you should not dream too much. I took up the role of a commentator for a bit and obviously that made it look like I was no more interested in trying to come back to the Indian team. But I have always said that for me, playing in the Indian team is the priority. Because I had time, I did it (commentary) and I am very excited about it (on being in India's T20I team)," concluded the right-hander.