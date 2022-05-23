Why Bowling in Tandem With Rashid Khan Is Giving Sai Kishore an Advantage

Kishore began his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings but never got the opportunity to play for the franchise before he was snared by the Titans in the mega auction this year. While the 25-year-old has got limited opportunities, Kishore has made a mark in the three games he has played so far this season, taking three wickets in three games, with a best of 2/7 and a superb economy of 5.80 in the 10 overs he has bowled.

Asked if he enjoyed bowling with the illustrious Afghanistan spinner, Kishore said, "Definitely. Because when people find it hard to go after Rashid, they'll go after me, which is nice. When we both bowl together, they want to go after someone else, so it makes the job (of taking wickets) easier. And when you have five bowlers who can do that, obviously it's going to... he (Rashid) might get hit some days but most days it's going to be under control."