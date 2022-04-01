IPL 2022: Andre Russell and Umesh Yadav Star as KKR Win Big Against Punjab Kings

KKR’s spinners then rattled off a couple of good overs as Shahrukh Khan and Harpreet Brar found Narine and Varun Chakravarthy a little difficult to deal with. Back came Southee into the attack in the 13th over, and struck immediately, sending Khan packing for a five-ball duck. With 7 overs to go, Punjab were 97/6 with Odean Smith joining Brar.

Just after Punjab got to 100, Umesh Yadav came back for his fourth and cleaned Brar for 18 and then sent Rahul Chahar packing for a duck and bowled a maiden, leaving the Kings wobbling at 8-down. Umesh finished with 4/23 and has 33 wickets against Punjab, which is the highest for any bowler against a franchise in the IPL. Odean Smith was in the middle though as the final five overs started but Chakravarthy kept the next tight and finished with figures of 0/14, with KKR dominating proceedings.

That’s when Kagiso Rabada decided enough was enough, and smashed Southee for two boundaries and a six in a 16-run over, pushing Punjab to 120. Smith and Rabada continued to add some vital runs, before Andre Russell struck first ball after coming into the attack – Rabada going big and Southee running a mile from long-off to take a brilliant diving catch – dismissing the South African for 25. And then off the next delivery, Arshdeep Singh was run-out and Punjab were rolled over for 137.