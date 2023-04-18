IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After SRH vs MI IPL Match Today

The Indian Premier League 2023 is going on in full swing as all the teams are facing each other in the matches, as per schedule. According to the details mentioned in the IPL 2023 schedule, the 25th match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) took place today, Tuesday, 18 April 2023. It is important to note that the SRH vs MI IPL 2023 match officially started at 7:30 PM IST. Now, it is time to know the updated IPL 2023 Points Table.

The date and time of SRH vs MI were informed to interested viewers earlier. After every match, the positions of the top teams in the IPL 2023 Points Table keep changing. Cricket fans in the country are excited to know the latest details in the points table and updated standings of each IPL team.