SRH vs MI Tickets 2023: How to Book IPL 2023 Tickets Online

IPL 2023 SRH vs MI Match Tickets Booking Online: Today the IPL fans will get a chance to witness the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians. Sunrisers Hyderabad will get a chance to host the five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, 18 April in their third home ground game of IPL 2023. This will be the 25th match of the season that will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The IPL match, SRH Vs MI will be played at 7:30 PM and the face off is expected to be an exciting battle and both teams stand at the bottom of the points table thus will try to win the match to improve their TATA IPL 2023 rankings.

Let's know the rankings of the team in detail in IPL 2023 and check the steps below to see how can you book IPL 2023 tickets for SRH vs MI match.