SRH vs MI Tickets 2023: How to Book IPL 2023 Tickets Online

Know how to book tickets for SRH vs MI match today
IPL 2023 SRH vs MI Match Tickets Booking Online: Today the IPL fans will get a chance to witness the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians. Sunrisers Hyderabad will get a chance to host the five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, 18 April in their third home ground game of IPL 2023. This will be the 25th match of the season that will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
The IPL match, SRH Vs MI will be played at 7:30 PM and the face off is expected to be an exciting battle and both teams stand at the bottom of the points table thus will try to win the match to improve their TATA IPL 2023 rankings.
Let's know the rankings of the team in detail in IPL 2023 and check the steps below to see how can you book IPL 2023 tickets for SRH vs MI match.
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the eighth position of the IPL 2023 points table with 4 points and their 4 matches were against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Delhi Capitals (DC). Out of the four matches, RCB won against DC and KKR by 6 wickets and 5 wickets, respectively.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is led by Aiden Markram and the team is at the 9th position on the points table with 4 points. The team has played four matches against teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Punjab Kings (PBKS), out of which they have defeated KKR and PBKS by 23 runs and 8 wickets, respectively.
The IPL ticket price for the Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians match starts from Rs 499.
The 25th IPL 2023 match between SRH vs MI will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, RGI Stadium Rd, Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana 500039, India
Visit the Paytm Insider website or app
On the homepage search for "Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians" and click on "Buy Now"
You will have to choose the desired price category on the page
Then choose seats (up to four per user) and tap on "Buy".
You will have to enter the required details and complete the payment.
Your tickets for the "Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians" match will be sent via SMS or mail.
