Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis Climbs To 1st Position

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in the 24th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. With this being their third win, Chennai moved to the third position in the IPL points table.

Scoring 62 runs in this match, RCB's skipper, Faf Du Plessis, climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race, with a total of 259 runs to his name.

He started off with a 73-run knock against Mumbai Indians in his first match, before scoring 23 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. The South African then accumulated 79 runs and 22 runs in his third and fourth fixture respectively.