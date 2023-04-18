Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis Climbs To 1st Position

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder: Faf Du Plessis scored 62 runs against Chennai Super Kings in the 24th fixture of the Indian Premier League 2023.
(Photo: BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in the 24th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. With this being their third win, Chennai moved to the third position in the IPL points table.
Scoring 62 runs in this match, RCB's skipper, Faf Du Plessis, climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race, with a total of 259 runs to his name.
He started off with a 73-run knock against Mumbai Indians in his first match, before scoring 23 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. The South African then accumulated 79 runs and 22 runs in his third and fourth fixture respectively.
1. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 259 runs (5 matches)
2. Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) - 234 runs (5 matches)
3. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 233 runs (4 matches)
4. Shubman Gill (GT) - 228 runs (5 matches)
5. David Warner (DC) - 228 runs (5 matches)
Currently, Venkatesh Iyer occupies the second place with 234 runs, followed by Shikhar Dhawan with 233 runs in the third place.
Shubman Gill and David Warner, both having scored 228 runs, are occupying the fourth and fifth positions respectively.
From the Chennai team, Ruturaj Gaikwad is at eighth position with 200 runs, whilst Devon Conway trails behind at the tenth place, with 181 runs to his name.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)