CSK vs RCB, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Chennai defeats Bangalore by 8 runs

MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis having a chat during before the starting of the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings
(Photo: BCCI)
Faf Du Plessis applauds Glenn Maxwell Bangalore during the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings
Shivam Dube hits over the top for six during the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings
Glenn Maxwell and Devon Conway during the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings
MS Dhoni during the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings.
Virat Kohli with Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni during the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings
Faf Du Plessis of RCB with orange cap during the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Superkings celebrate the win during the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings
MS Dhoni at tv interview after the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)