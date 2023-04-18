CSK vs RCB, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Chennai defeats Bangalore by 8 runs

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CSK vs RCB, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Chennai defeats Bangalore by 8 runs

TATA IPL 2023: Chennai with their third win moved up to the third position in the IPL 2023 points table
Sidharth J
MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis having a chat during before the starting of the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings

Faf Du Plessis applauds Glenn Maxwell Bangalore during the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings

Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings

Shivam Dube hits over the top for six during the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings

Glenn Maxwell and Devon Conway during the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni during the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings.

Virat Kohli with Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni during the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings

Faf Du Plessis of RCB with orange cap during the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Superkings celebrate the win during the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni at tv interview after the 24th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings

