The ‘Male Menopause’: Is It Really a Thing? All You Need to Know About It

East Midlands Ambulance Service is reportedly giving men up to a year of paid leave for “andropause related issues”, which some are calling the “male menopause”.

This move has angered some commentators who question whether there really is such a thing as the male menopause or “manopause”.

The andropause is not a condition that was recently invented.

The medical establishment has been talking about it since the 1940s when it was known as the “male climacteric”.

Symptoms of this condition include:

A lack of energy

Weight gain (including “man boobs”)

Sexual difficulties

Sleep problems

Anxiety

Irritability

Depression

Even hot flushes.

While many private clinics recognize and treat andropause, it is not recognized as a syndrome by the NHS, nor is it usually caused by a radical drop in “male hormones”, such as testosterone.