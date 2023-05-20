Indian Women Are Talking About Menopause: It's Time Workplaces Listened

A recent study conducted by Abbott in collaboration with market research firm Ipsos that involved 1241 participants from 7 major cities in India found that 73 percent of women between the ages of 40 and 55 felt like menopause impacted their work life.

And at the same time, 79 percent of respondents believe women are not comfortable discussing menopause with family, friends, and colleagues.

Through the stories of two such women at work, watch how menopause impacts their day to day life, and just how hard it can be to keep up without a strong support system at home, and at work.