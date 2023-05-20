Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Her health  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian Women Are Talking About Menopause: It's Time Workplaces Listened

Indian Women Are Talking About Menopause: It's Time Workplaces Listened

Women share their stories of dealing with menopause and perimenopause symptoms at the workplace.
Anoushka Rajesh
Her Health
Published:

Women speak out about menopause, perimenopause at the workplace

(Photo: Namita Chauhan/FIT)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Women speak out about menopause, perimenopause at the workplace</p></div>

Camerapersons: Athar Rather, Ribhu Chaterjee

Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia

Menopause is not your run-of-the-mill milestone of ageing — it can be brutal, long-drawn, painful, and downright life altering.

From hot flashes, brain fog and migraine attacks, to food allergies, virtigo and fatigue — imagine going through all of this and more in silence while at work.

A recent study conducted by Abbott in collaboration with market research firm Ipsos that involved 1241 participants from 7 major cities in India found that 73 percent of women between the ages of 40 and 55 felt like menopause impacted their work life.

And at the same time, 79 percent of respondents believe women are not comfortable discussing menopause with family, friends, and colleagues.

Through the stories of two such women at work, watch how menopause impacts their day to day life, and just how hard it can be to keep up without a strong support system at home, and at work.

