Hormonal Imbalance: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, & Treatment

Know the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment for hormonal imbalance
(Image: iStock)
Hormones are chemicals that help the body perform different functions together. They carry messages through our blood to the organs, skin, muscles, and other tissues that work as signals telling the body what to do and when to do it. Hormonal balance is essential for a healthy life.
Research proves that there are 50 hormones in our body and different glands that produce and release the hormones that make up the endocrine system. Hormonal imbalance can affect different processes inside the body:
Metabolism.
Homeostasis (constant internal balance).
Growth and development.
Sexual function.
Reproduction.
Sleep-wake cycle.
Mood
A hormonal imbalance occurs due to too much or too little of one or more hormones and even a slight change can cause major changes to your body resulting in certain conditions that require treatment. Hormonal imbalance may be chronic or temporary. Let's know the symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment below.
According to doctors of the Mayo Clinic, there are different symptoms in males and females that are the result of hormonal imbalance, and few common ones that affect the metabolism are:
Slow heartbeat or rapid heartbeat.
Sudden weight gain or weight loss.
Fatigue.
Diarrhea
Numbness and tingling in your hands.
Higher cholesterol levels.
Depression or anxiety.
Inability to tolerate cold temperatures or warm temperatures.
Dry skin and hair.
Irregular body fat distribution.
Darkened skin near the armpit or the back and sides of your neck
Skin tags
Extreme thirst and frequent urination.
Loss of body hair.
Erectile dysfunction (ED) in males
Gynecomastia (enlarged breast tissue).
Infertility in males or females
Loss of interest in sex in any gender
Loss of muscle mass in males
A hormonal imbalance has various possible causes and they can differ depending on which hormones or glands are affected. Here are the few common causes (Healthline)
Hormone therapy
Medications
Cancer treatments like Chemotherapy
Tumors
Pituitary tumors
Eating disorders
Stress
Injury or trauma
While hormonal imbalances may be the cause for some of the conditions but at times having these conditions can also lead to further hormonal imbalances:
type 1 and type 2 diabetes
diabetes insipidus
hypothyroidism
hyperthyroidism
hyperfunctioning thyroid nodules
thyroiditis
hypogonadism
Cushing syndrome
congenital adrenal hyperplasia
Addison’s disease
Healthcare providers may ask you to give blood tests to check hormone levels since the endocrine glands release hormones directly into the bloodstream.
Certain hormone levels change throughout the day, so health professionals may take other tests like a glucose tolerance test, or insulin tolerance test.
Your provider may ask you questions related to your medical history and symptoms and perform a physical exam.
Treatment for a hormonal imbalance may depend on the condition that causes the imbalance.
If your hormone levels are lower-than-normal, the main treatment is hormone replacement therapy but this treatment depends on hormone deficiency. You may have to take oral medication (pills) or injection medication.
If you have higher-than-normal hormone levels, there are treatment options depending on the cause. The treatment includes medication, surgery, radiation therapy, or a combination of of these.
According to Healthline, there are a few tips to follow in case you wish to prevent the onset of hormonal imbalance:
Maintain a healthy weight.
Eat a balanced diet.
Stay Active
Manage your stress.
Get enough quality sleep.
Manage your chronic health conditions
Quit smoking or use of tobacco products