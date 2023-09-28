5 Common Habits That Can Trigger Hormonal Imbalance

Hormones are chemical messengers in the body that affect your mental, physical, and emotional health. They play a major role in controlling your appetite, weight, and mood. The body needs to produce the precise amount of each hormone for various processes to keep you healthy.

However, sedentary lifestyles and Western dietary patterns will affect your hormones negatively. Moreover, levels of certain hormones decline with age, and some people experience a more dramatic decrease than others. Above all of these, we need to make sure that our dietary and lifestyle habits are aligned with our goals of keeping hormones on track. Thus, below are a few habits that you need to get rid of to prevent hormonal imbalance.