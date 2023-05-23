Thyroid Disorders: How Lifestyle Changes & Early Detection Can Save Lives

With low thyroid hormone levels, one might have symptoms such as:

Gradual weight gain

Constipation

Irregular menstrual cycles in women

Hair loss from the scalp

Dryness

Mild depression

Many individuals experiencing these symptoms may not realise that they are related to a thyroid problem. Without early testing and diagnosis, the condition can go undetected.

In the case of children, it becomes even more crucial to detect hypothyroidism early, especially in newborns, to prevent severe impairments in their mental and physical growth.