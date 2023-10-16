Menopause Symptoms May be Linked to Infertility: What Does New Study Say?

Women with a history of infertility are more likely to develop certain menopausal symptoms such as difficulty sleeping, irritability, and mood swings, than those without infertility, found a study published in the Menopause Society, in August 2023.

The Big Point: A total of 36.6 percent out of the 700 participants of the research had a prior history of infertility and were more likely to experience extreme difficulty in sleeping, irritability, and depressive moods, among others.