'Therapy Costly, Peer Groups Help': Mental Health Clubs in Colleges A Good Start

"The more the conversation around mental health, the more there is awareness and, in turn, better accessibility," says Prerna (name changed), a student at Lucknow's Amity University, who is an active member of her college’s mental health club. The club gives her a safe-space to vent out to her peers, who are going through similar issues as her.

Until some 10 years ago, the concept of a ‘Mental Health Club’ or a ‘Student Wellness Centre’ didn’t exist. And speaking about one’s feelings was still a big taboo.