Why Kota Kills: Two More Suicides in the ‘Deathtrap’ for Students

Twenty-four students have committed suicide in Kota in the last sixteen months. What’s common between them is that they were all enrolled at one of the 130-odd coaching institutes in the largest, most successful coaching hub in the country. Though these students form a small percentage of the 1.5 lakh students who come to Kota each year, they cannot be brushed aside as mere statistics. The Quint tries to understand how a breeding ground for academic excellence is snuffing out young lives.

Also Read: Kota Death Toll Reaches Eight As Two Allegedly Commit Suicide