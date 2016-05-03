Why Kota Kills: Two More Suicides in the ‘Deathtrap’ for Students

The Quint travelled to Kota to get the real story behind the alarmingly high rate of student suicides.
(Photo: The Quint)
(This documentary was originally published on 4 May 2016 and is being reposted from The Quint's archives in light of three students preparing for competitive exams allegedly dying by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota on 12 December 2022.)
Twenty-four students have committed suicide in Kota in the last sixteen months. What’s common between them is that they were all enrolled at one of the 130-odd coaching institutes in the largest, most successful coaching hub in the country. Though these students form a small percentage of the 1.5 lakh students who come to Kota each year, they cannot be brushed aside as mere statistics. The Quint tries to understand how a breeding ground for academic excellence is snuffing out young lives.
Also Read: Kota Death Toll Reaches Eight As Two Allegedly Commit Suicide
Producer: Tridip K Mandal
Cameraperson: Siddharth Safaya
Video Editor: Nitin Sharma
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)