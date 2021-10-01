Kota Factory Season 2: A Real Kota Factory 'Product' Shares a Candid Review

Although some critics have said that Season 2 of Kota Factory is not as compelling, and has not matched the emotional narratives that Season 1 created, Ayush found it to be equally relatable and interesting.

While both seasons of the show have been created by TVF (The Viral Fever), the first season of the show was only on their Youtube channel, while the second season is airing on Netflix. Netflix took up the show owing to the popularity of Season 1.

"The show is popular because the IIT dream is shared by so many students. It is basically our lives and we want to see how they have been depicted," said Ayush.