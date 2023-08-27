It’s Not the Fan, Kota: India Must Rethink How We Approach Suicides Of Students

A couple of weeks ago, a novel 'anti-suicide' measure was enforced in Rajasthan's 'coaching hub' Kota — the installation of a spring attached to fans, which would get activated if someone tries to take their life.

The situation in the coaching hub is indeed grave. The year 2023 alone saw over 20 deaths by suicide in Kota. The rampant suicide among students is not limited to Kota alone.