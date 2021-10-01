Kota Factory Season 2: A Real Kota Factory 'Product' Shares a Candid Review
Ayush Kohli who is an ex-Kota students from the Vibrant Academy, reviews the show.
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
"Do saal mein bachche Kota se nikal jaate hain lekin Kota bachchon se saalon tak nahi nikalta"Kota Factory Season 2
Ayush Kohli, 25, is a businessman and an ex-Kota student who studied at Kota's Vibrant Academy for two years in 2012 and 2013. He reviews the Netflix show Kota Factory Season 2, and gets candid about his memories and experiences, both bitter and sweet.
"I felt nostalgic many times (while watching Kota Factory Season 2). I remembered several memories like eating kachoris on Sunday"Ayush Kohli
Although some critics have said that Season 2 of Kota Factory is not as compelling, and has not matched the emotional narratives that Season 1 created, Ayush found it to be equally relatable and interesting.
While both seasons of the show have been created by TVF (The Viral Fever), the first season of the show was only on their Youtube channel, while the second season is airing on Netflix. Netflix took up the show owing to the popularity of Season 1.
"The show is popular because the IIT dream is shared by so many students. It is basically our lives and we want to see how they have been depicted," said Ayush.
"Many students go to Kota after 10th standard because they or their parents want it. But they don’t realise that 0.1% is the acceptance rate to IIT."Ayush Kohli
The show explores relatable themes of bad food in the mess, the struggles of dating as a 16-17 year-old, and the experience of living independently at a young age.
The second season deals with several important issues like the lack of female representation in our IITs, and how women continue to feel left out in classes simply because they are outnumbered by the boys in Kota's classrooms.
Among other relevant themes that were explored were menstrual periods and masturbation.
Jeetu Bhaiya's character played by actor Jitendra Kumar, continues to be the most loved character through both seasons of the show. In Ayush's words, Jeetu Bhaiya rocks the show.
"The strongest character in the show is Jeetu Bhaiya. Be it his chemistry with Vaibhav or Meena. He brings the most emotion."Ayush Kohli
Ayush ka Verdict: 5 Stars
Ayush highly recommends watching this show. However he believes that while one can watch the show and like it, to get the actual 'feels', one will have to go to Kota, nothing less would suffice.
"Five stars for Kota Factory. It is an amazing show. Each scene has a feel that takes you back to what you felt as a student, the fun and the hassles. So five stars for the feeling," said Ayush.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.