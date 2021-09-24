Kota Factory S2 Review: A Brilliant Show That Tells You to Accept Who You Are

‘This is your chance to be somebody”, is said right at the start by a man on stage before an auditorium full of people. Soon, the bespectacled children, their innocent eyes large, their hair parted and slick, look at the man and swallow their anxiety. In a deja vu from 3 Idiots, they are told that without winning this race, they will be losers, if they don’t have the most beautiful wife, the most beautiful car, the biggest house? They’re losers and then how, does one guarantee, not to be a loser in this big bad world? By getting into IIT and making a lot of money.

Kota Factory season 2, like season 1, doesn’t beat around the bush and gets straight to the point. The colours blur straight to black and white, reminding us and reinforcing the lifelessness of living under this pressure.