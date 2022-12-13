Rajasthan: In Kota, 3 Coaching Students Allegedly Die By Suicide, No Notes Found

The third boy was a resident of Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, who allegedly consumed some poisonous substance and died during treatment. He was as "found unconscious in the gallery of the PG and was spotted by another student who had come there to fill water," said Ganga Sahay Sharma, station house officer, Kunadi police station, as reported by Hindustan Times.

No suicide notes have been found yet on any of the victims.

In 2019, the Rajasthan government had constituted a state-level committee tasked with preparing a draft for the legal regulation of coaching centres to reduce stress for the students. However, there is no public information on the draft as of now.

