Why Kota Kills: Two More Suicides in the ‘Deathtrap’ for Students

Why Kota Kills – The Quint’s investigation into why the country’s biggest coaching hub is on suicide watch.

Aviral Virk
India
(This documentary was originally published on 4 May 2016 and is being reposted from The Quint's archives in light of three students preparing for competitive exams allegedly dying by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota on 12 December 2022.)

Twenty-four students have committed suicide in Kota in the last sixteen months. What’s common between them is that they were all enrolled at one of the 130-odd coaching institutes in the largest, most successful coaching hub in the country. Though these students form a small percentage of the 1.5 lakh students who come to Kota each year, they cannot be brushed aside as mere statistics. The Quint tries to understand how a breeding ground for academic excellence is snuffing out young lives.

Producer: Tridip K Mandal
Cameraperson: Siddharth Safaya
Video Editor: Nitin Sharma

Topics:  IIT   AIIMS   Kota 

