'Therapists Don't Even Say 'Caste' in India': Dalit-Bahujans on Seeking Therapy

"If a therapist believes that caste does not exist, then they won't hear a person who is screaming about it."
When 25-year-old Karthik, who hails from a village in Karnataka, joined an advertising firm in Mumbai, his colleagues would often comment on the smell of his perfume. Born into a Dalit family, Karthik was only the second person to get the opportunity to go to college – and the first person to work outside their home state.
For Divya Kandukuri, a senior projects associate at Zubaan Books, a feminist publishing house, her first bad experience with a therapist was when she was a 19- or 20-year-old student in Delhi University. Campuses had been charged with conversations around caste politics after the tragic death of Rohith Vemula in 2016 and Dr Payal Tadvi in 2019 – both of whom had faced caste-based discrimination.
Seeking mental health support, in general, can be challenging in India. But for people from the marginalised communities in India, including those from Dalit-Bahujan-Adivasi communities, it's like an obstacle race.
While affordability and stigma remain key concerns in seeking mental healthcare, many who do have the privilege of seeking therapy feel that they do not get the help they deserve.
There are credible studies that ascertain the link between social disadvantage and mental health.
A 2015 study, published in the British Medical Journal, shows that there were 'higher levels of depression among people from lower castes as compared to higher castes' in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand.
A research paper from Nepal, which has similar caste structures as India, found that Dalits are more likely to have depressive episodes when compared to 'higher-caste Brahmins and Chhetris.'
Shilpa's (name changed) manager – a Brahmin – at an architecture firm in Delhi would never let her make presentations to clients. "They wouldn't understand your accent," she would be told. This led her to constantly question her ability – pushing her to seek therapy.
The hesitancy of therapists to acknowledge caste as an issue also means that people 'worry' about coming out with their caste identity in therapy sessions. Like 31-year-old Mohit (name changed), who joined a top school in Mumbai as a middle school teacher earlier in January.
There are no government programmes in India that seek to connect those who are from marginalised communities with the right therapists. But there are community-level organisations working towards bettering access, like the Blue Dawn – a collective co-founded by Divya that has been connecting Bahujan individuals with therapists for the last five years.
Divya seconds this. "A majority of therapists in India are from the dominant caste communities. Which is fine, and we have referred to people to those who understand caste and have an honest approach to it. The problem arises when people do not get the context. It can go really bad and harm the person seeking therapy."
There are also studies on how a non-Dalit therapist can potentially turn a Dalit individual away from therapy.
In her 2021 paper, published in Global Journal on Social Exclusion, scholar Meena Sawariya writes about cultural differences that "can give rise to cultural anxiety, a feeling of disconnect, or a fear of being judged and misunderstood, which can all lead to new trauma."
To put this into further context, surveys indicate India has only about 9,000 psychiatrists for its 1.3 billion people. In the United States, on the other hand, there are about 28,000 psychiatrists for a population of 325 million.
"If a therapist believes that caste does not exist, and even if the person is screaming at the top of their voice, the therapist will not hear it," says Dr Raviraj Shetty, the co-founder of Narrative Practices India. Shetty practises narrative therapy, which aims to separate the individual from the problem, enabling the individual to externalise their issues.
But there's also more nuance, says Chennai-based psychotherapist and public health researcher Sannuthi Suresh.
"In the first couple of sessions, we speak about what brings them to therapy, and what they seek from it. One doesn't have to directly ask someone what caste identity they possess. Sometimes they offer the information, and sometimes it comes up during the course of the conversations."
"But there are various levels of intersectionality. A woman who is facing gender and caste-based discrimination, a queer person facing intersectional discrimination stemming from their sexuality and caste. Also, even people who come from Dalit-Bahujan-Adivasi communities are not one coherent group. Each of these aspects come with the need for a deeper understanding," she says.
Take a Stand:
Dr Raviraj says that therapists should throw out the idea that they are 'neutral.'
"Therapists are trained to be neutral, but neutrality is a concept in physics and not really human beings. When you are assuming to be neutral, then you are also telling someone that the discrimination they have faced because of their caste is invalid."
Reflect On Self:
Divya says that one thing she always tells therapists, during workshops on providing care for persons from the community, is to also reflect on how caste plays out in your own home.
"Do you think caste does not exist, but do you still have different vessels for your domestic help?" she says.
Read Up On the History of Caste:
"Start reading about the history of caste, what the leaders have said. The more you read, the more your consciousness grows, and the more you reflect on the questions you are asking. Read up about how caste has an impact in the world we are living in today," Dr Raviraj added.
Make Therapy More Accessible:
Sannuthi says that people who live with these experiences may many times not have the privacy that conventional or video-based therapy requires and one needs to adapt to what suits the person best.
"I facilitate therapy on phone calls sometimes. I don't insist on video calls or in-person meetings if it makes the person uncomfortable or is not possible of them," she adds.
